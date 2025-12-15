Sanwo-Olu advocates peace, unity as pillars of national stability

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to embrace peace, unity, and forgiveness as fundamental values for national stability, stressing that political cohesion and social harmony are critical to sustainable development.

The governor made the call at the third edition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons, held at the party’s secretariat in Lagos.

The event brought together party leaders and supporters to mark the Christmas season with prayers and reflections. Sanwo-Olu was represented by his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

Addressing participants, the governor said peace has remained central to governance in Lagos State, attributing the state’s relative stability, despite its large population and intense economic activity, to sustained harmony.

He noted that political leadership must be anchored on unity and service to the people, adding that development can only thrive in an atmosphere of mutual trust.

Sanwo-Olu also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his leadership, offering prayers for divine guidance and strength as the administration continues to address national challenges.

He called on Nigerians to use the Christmas season to reconcile differences and show compassion to one another, describing love as the core message of the celebration.

“It is a thing of joy to gather here for this Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons. The theme, Prince of Peace, serves as a powerful reminder that the true strength of any party comes from the people.

“For us in the APC, peace has always been our cornerstone; peace in our state and in our party. Peace has kept Lagos State thriving, and for this we give glory to Almighty God. Our party is a shining example of loyalty.

“Here in Lagos, our administration remains committed to advancing security, infrastructure development and the welfare of Lagosians, irrespective of where they come from. As we celebrate Christmas, may the Prince of Peace be with us, and as we step into the new year, may God bless our leaders and make us more prosperous,” he said.

Earlier, Chairman of the APC in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the Christmas Carol was organised to promote reflection and reaffirm shared values among party members and the wider public.

He urged Nigerians to resist bitterness and division, noting that unity remains vital to social progress and effective governance.

Ojelabi appealed for continued public support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Lagos State Government’s THEMES Plus development framework, describing both as essential to economic recovery and social advancement.

Speaking on the significance of the carol’s theme, he said the event was designed to underscore the importance of peace in leadership and national life, adding that public office holders must act with wisdom, justice, and humility in the discharge of their duties.

Also speaking, Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, called on Christians to reflect Christ-like values in their daily conduct.

He described Christmas as a season of purpose and urged Nigerians to adopt attitudes that promote personal growth and social harmony.

The event featured prayers for President Tinubu, the nation, and Lagos State leaders, as well as intercessions for peace and stability across the country.

The prayers were led by the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Lagos State, Bishop Stephen Adegbite.