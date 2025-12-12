Lagos police dismiss report of gunmen attack, say land dispute caused Ajebo unrest

The Lagos State Police Command has denied reports that gunmen invaded Ajebo Community near Agbowa in the Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area (LCDA), describing the claim as misleading and capable of causing unnecessary fear among residents.

A report published by an online platform, New Telegraph NG, had alleged that armed men stormed the community, attacked residents, looted properties, and fired gunshots indiscriminately. But the police said no such incident occurred, insisting that what happened was a heated land dispute between two families in the village.

In a statement issued on Friday, December 12, by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the Command said the situation never involved gunmen or any form of armed invasion, and that the narrative being circulated online was “mischievous, untrue and misleading.”

According to the statement, the disturbance resulted from a disagreement over ownership of a parcel of land. The dispute escalated, creating tension and confusion in the area before the police were alerted.

The Command explained that once the report was received, a joint team of officers drawn from the Tactical Squads, Police Mobile Force (PMF) Anti-Riot Unit, Agbowa Division, Area N Command and other specialised units were immediately deployed to the community.

Their quick response, the police said, helped restore calm and allowed residents to resume their normal activities without fear.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, also ordered a swift investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings, according to the Command, confirmed that the clash had nothing to do with gunmen attacking the community, but was solely the outcome of the long-standing land disagreement.

“No life was lost and no injuries were inflicted before, during or after the misunderstanding,” the statement read. It added that no gunshots were fired at any time during the disturbance, contrary to what the circulating report had claimed.

The police stressed that officers on ground acted “professionally and promptly,” ensuring that peace was restored quickly. The Command said it has maintained a steady presence in the area to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

In line with the ongoing investigation, the leadership of the two disputing families has been invited to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters. The parties, according to the police, have also been warned to maintain peace and avoid actions that could trigger fresh tension.

The Command emphasised that it would not hesitate to take firm legal action against anyone found instigating violence.

While reassuring residents of their safety, CP Jimoh urged members of the public to avoid spreading information that has not been verified. He advised media organisations and online platforms to adopt responsible reporting practices, noting that inaccurate stories can create needless panic and undermine public confidence.

“The Command implores the writer of the story to desist from publishing reports that are incorrect and capable of causing fear,” the statement added. “We remain committed to maintaining peace, security and order across Lagos State at all times.”

The police said the residents of Ajebo Community, have since returned to their daily activities following the restoration of calm.

The Command also encouraged the public to continue providing credible information that can help prevent conflicts, particularly in rural communities where land disputes are common.

As the investigation continues, the police assured that any further findings will be communicated through official channels to prevent the spread of distorted narratives.