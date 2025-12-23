Lagos unveils N800m LSSTF hqtrs, hails Adebutu’s donation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, performing the groundbreaking of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) office complex. Behind him are the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat (right); Executive Secretary/CEO, LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan; Philanthropist, Adebutu Kessington; his wife, Kofoworola; and Board Chairman of LSSTF, Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, and others during the ceremony at CBD, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, officially performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the new headquarters of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) in Central Business District (CBD), Ikeja, marking a major boost to the state’s security infrastructure.

The project, valued at over N800 million, will be fully funded by renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, who has demonstrated immense commitment to security in Lagos State, being one of the largest and long-standing donors of the LSSTF.

Sanwo-Olu described the project as a strategic investment that reinforces Lagos State’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and ensuring the safety of economic assets in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

He said that the new headquarters would enhance coordination, accountability and operational efficiency of the LSSTF, which has become a cynosure of eyes for championing the security architecture across states and the federation.

The governor, however, commended Adebutu for the extraordinary generosity, describing the donation as a powerful example of how wealthy individuals and corporate institutions should address critical societal needs.

Chairman, Board of the LSSTF, Kehinde Durosinmi-Etti, recalled how the Fund has moved from its early stage, holding meetings in the Office of Establishment, which incidentally was held by Sanwo-Olu as Commissioner, and how the Fund has stayed in a rented property for about 18 years, but today is a proud moment for him as a person.

In his address, Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LSSTF, Dr Ayodele Ogunsan, said the new purpose-built headquarters would significantly improve the Trust Fund’s capacity to support security agencies across the state with equipment, logistics and strategic interventions.

Meanwhile, in recognition of his exceptional philanthropy, steadfast commitment to public safety, and enduring support for Lagos State, the Board of the Fund resolved that the facility should be named “Sir Kesington Adebutu Security Trust Fund Building.”

On his part, Adebutu described his donation as a ‘call to duty,’ which he is humbled and deeply honoured to answer while also thanking the governor for his visionary leadership.

He said: “I regard it not merely as a privilege but as a duty first and foremost to our beloved Lagos State, the heart of Nigeria’s commerce and enterprise, and a beacon of hope for the black African world. Through this landmark intervention, we take a decisive step towards safeguarding our people, securing our market, and ensuring that Lagos remains a sanctuary of peace, stability, and opportunity for Lagos residents by birth, residence, or aspirations.”