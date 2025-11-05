Lasaco Assurance champions maternal health with Safe Start Initiative

Lasaco Assurance Plc. has launched the ‘Safe Start Initiative,’ a maternal health support programme aimed at promoting safer motherhood and reducing infant health risks in underserved communities.

The initiative debuted, yesterday, at the Ogba Primary Health Care Centre, Ikeja, where the firm distributed maternity kits to new and expectant mothers to support proper care and hygiene after childbirth.

Also, beyond the donations, the company held an interactive session on insurance-backed education plans, encouraging mothers to secure their children’s future through early financial planning and practical savings strategies.

Head of Underwriting at Lasaco Assurance Plc., Mojibola Sonibare, who spoke at the event, said the Safe Start initiative goes beyond providing materials, as it is about empowering women with knowledge, care, and foresight.

“Every item in the maternity kit was thoughtfully selected to ease the journey of motherhood. And through the session on insurance education plans, we aim to help families see that securing their children’s future starts with simple, practical steps,” she said.

She added that maternal and infant health are central to the nation’s well-being, stressing that the initiative is part of Lasaco Assurance’s broader commitment to safer births and healthier beginnings for mothers and their babies.

Also speaking, Head, Strategy, Research and Communications, Adedayo Adetokun, described the initiative as a reflection of Lasaco Assurance’s long-standing philosophy of giving back to society through impactful social investments and community partnerships.

In his remarks, Head of Internal Audit Adesoji Onaadepo encouraged all mothers to care diligently for their children, describing them not only as the leaders of tomorrow but also as the enduring hope for the future.

Meanwhile, many described the initiative as a welcome relief amid rising healthcare and childcare costs, including Head, Corporate Communications, Oluseye Smart, who viewed it as a meaningful way of giving back to families, supporting the nurturing of newborns and promoting healthier homes.