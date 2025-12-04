LASG commits to enhancing rights of persons with disabilities

Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on equity, education and decent work, and inclusive cities.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who gave the assurance yesterday, during an event organised by the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) to commemorate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, called on all Lagos residents to recommit to dignity, justice and empathy.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said that building an inclusive Lagos is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of everyone.

The governor noted that this year’s theme, “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress,” speaks directly to the state’s commitment, noting that inclusion is not an act of charity; it is an act of justice, equity, and responsible governance.

“No society can lay claim to progress if millions of its citizens are denied opportunities to participate and lead. Global data from the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that persons with disabilities represent about 15 per cent of the world’s population. In a dynamic and populous state lies ours; this community forms one of the most vibrant and diverse segments of our society. They are not on the margins of our development; they are central to it.

He added that this is why the state had continued to strengthen LASOD and uphold the Lagos State Peoples’ Law, one of the most progressive disability rights legislations in Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome remark, General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, noted that global observance deepens the state’s understanding of disability issues and strengthens support for the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities.

She noted that the event focused on four key areas essential to building an inclusive Lagos: Transportation, Education, Health, and Technology, adding that through the pillars, the state aims to address the barriers faced by persons with disabilities and propose sustainable, practical solutions.

However, the peak of the event was the distribution of appropriate assistive devices to over 200 persons with disabilities (PWDs) to enhance their quality of life.