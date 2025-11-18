LASG commits to improved infrastructure, educational support in inclusive schools

LAGOS State Government, through the Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), yesterday, handed over renovated facilities with educational support materials to Aganju Aka Inclusive Nursery and Primary School 2, Okokomaiko, Lagos, as part of efforts to reduce out-of-school children and ensure inclusive education is achieved across the state.

General Manager of LASODA, Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, who spoke during the presentation, said that the state government, under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is committed to inclusive education.

Oyetunde-Lawal stated that Lagos has approximately 50 inclusive schools, and the agency is initially focusing on upgrading the infrastructure in some of these schools, while also aiming to spotlight the teachers to further enhance the educational system.

She said that education remains a pivotal tool for bridging the gap between inclusion and poverty, and it is essential for it to receive adequate attention.

The LASODA General Manager further said: “We will ensure that we not only change their desk and tables, but also get them global best practice materials as work tools, as well as education materials.

Education Secretary of Ojo Local Government Education Authority, Abiola Kolawole, appreciated the state government through LASODA for the initiative, which he described as a wonderful upgrade that would enhance the learning system and outcomes for students.

He, however, urged the government to replicate the initiative to other inclusive schools across the state.

In his remark, Director, Social Development and Integration of LASODA, Akeem Kelani, said that the upgrading is key to raising the bar of learning at various inclusive schools in the state, stressing that the administration of Sanwo-Olu has given priority to social development, as well as proper integration of the children living with disability.

Meanwhile, the Headteacher of the school, Popoola Taiwo, as well as the Head of the Inclusive Unit, Fatimah Alade, applauded the government for initiating an idea that would improve the teaching and learning environment, particularly for children with special needs.