LASG, EU RoLAC advocate restorative justice for prison decongestion

LAGOS State Ministry of Justice, in partnership with the European Union–funded Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) programme, has called on residents of the state to embrace restorative justice as part of ongoing efforts to decongest correctional centres and reduce the burden on the courts.

The appeal was made yesterday, during a briefing held to commemorate the 2025 International Restorative Justice Week, tagged: “Restorative Justice, Your Legal Rights,” held at the Lagos State Ministry of Justice.

The state’s Project Coordinator for RoLAC, Ajibola Ajimakinwa, stressed the need to expand public awareness and institutional adoption of restorative justice mechanisms, lamenting that referral numbers remain low compared to the volume of minor offences entering the criminal justice system.

She said, “We look forward to increased referrals from magistrate courts and even the police. Before now, justice was all about punishment and incarceration. Now we are saying the victim and offender can come together, discuss what happened and its impact, and reach an agreement that ensures accountability while also addressing the victim’s needs.”

She emphasised that restorative justice is a humane and efficient alternative for minor offences that do not require custodial sentencing, adding that wider adoption would significantly ease overcrowding in the correctional centres.

Ajimakinwa said that the Ministry of Justice carried out sensitisation drives during the week in Badagry, Epe and Ikorodu, aimed at deepening public understanding of restorative justice and its benefits.

On his part, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN), said restorative justice had become a critical tool for promoting healing, accountability and rehabilitation, adding that the approach offers sustainable alternatives to custodial sentencing.

He noted that the Lagos Restorative Justice Centre, established in 2022 as the first of its kind in Nigeria, was conceived to ease pressure on the courts, reduce prolonged pre-trial detention and strengthen peaceful coexistence in communities.

According to him, the Centre has received 360 referrals so far, with over 80 per cent successfully resolved through mechanisms such as victim-offender mediation, restitution agreements, and community service sentencing.

These outcomes, he said, had contributed to fewer persons being remanded in correctional facilities and improved harmony within communities.

Pedro, while acknowledging the strong collaboration from the judiciary, district prosecutors, the Lagos Multi-Door Courthouse and civil society partners, expressed concern that referrals from the police remain significantly low despite the clear benefits of restorative justice to policing and community relations.

He said increasing police involvement would remain a priority for the ministry.

He noted that assessments show that the Epe, Ikorodu and Badagry divisions record high numbers of cases suitable for restorative justice but currently lack immediate access to the necessary structures.

Head of the Restorative Justice Unit, Adeshola Adekunle-Bello, said that restorative justice applies to minor offences, such as assault and stealing, as well as offences attracting imprisonment terms of three to seven years.

She stressed that capital offences remain excluded from the process, adding that restitution, apology, and dialogue are often used to help repair harm and restore community trust, making restorative justice both a corrective and peace-building tool.