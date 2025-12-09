Law students petition NUC over award of professor to Edo AG

A group of students from the Faculty of Law, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, has called for an investigation into the professorship title conferred on the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Edo State, Prof. Roland Otaru.

In a petition signed by K. Akanbi and addressed to the National Universities Commission (NUC) and Council of Legal Education, the group alleged that Otaru may have compromised the authorities of the school to get the title.

In a petition dated December 7, 2025, and made available to the media in Benin yesterday, the students described the conferment as “a great academic fraud” and called for an investigation.

The petition reads: “The said Mr Roland Otaru is a full-time private legal practitioner in Ilorin, Kwara State, who got his doctorate in law two years ago from a private university in Ogun State.

“He has neither taught nor examined postgraduate law students anywhere in Nigeria to qualify him for appointment as an Associate Professor of law (Reader), let alone Professor of law.

“It is for this reason that we ask that the circumstances surrounding the alleged conferment of the Professor of Law status on Otaru be investigated and the culprits be brought to book.”

They threatened a week-long protest by mid-January 2026 if the issue was not investigated.