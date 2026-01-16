Lawal reaffirms support for security agencies in Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has honoured the memories of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies who paid the ultimate price to restore peace to communities across the state.

The governor paid the tribute on Thursday during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Trade Fair Complex in Gusau.

Lawal, who was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, assured families of the fallen heroes of the state government’s continued commitment to initiatives aimed at improving their welfare and wellbeing.

“This annual event reminds us of the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our gallant officers and soldiers who laid down their lives so that we may live in peace and security. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and their memories shall remain evergreen in the hearts of a grateful nation.

“Zamfara State has, in recent years, borne a heavy burden of insecurity. In the face of banditry, terrorism, and other criminal activities, our Armed Forces and security personnel have stood firm, often at great personal risk.

“Many of our brave sons and daughters have paid the ultimate price in the course of restoring peace and stability to our communities. Today, we salute their courage and reaffirm our collective resolve to build a safer and more prosperous Zamfara State.

“To the families of our fallen heroes, especially the widows, widowers, and children left behind, we share in your pain and loss. Your loved ones did not die in vain. They died in service to humanity and in defence of our collective future.

“I assure you that the Zamfara State Government will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and well-being of families of fallen heroes,” the governor stated.

He further urged residents to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies through cooperation and the sharing of credible information.

Lawal added that the state government will continue to strengthen security operations through improved logistics, enhanced welfare packages, and technology-driven intelligence strategies.