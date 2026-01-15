Zamfara govt completes secretariat, targets February delivery.

The Zamfara State Government is set to deliver the final phase of the total renovation, furnishing and equipping of JB Yakubu Secretariat Complex in February 2026.

The Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Malam Abubakar Mohammad Nakwada, inspected the project consisting of Block C of the Complex, expressing satisfaction with the quality of the work.

The renovation undertaken by Sources Plus Nigeria Limited is now 100 percent complete, with only furniture installation scheduled for completion within the coming weeks.

During the inspection, the SSG expressed confidence in the timeline, while urging the contractor to address some minor observations raised to ensure high-quality standards.

Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal has already commissioned the first and second phases of the project consisting of Blocks A and B, which are now fully operational with solar power and Wi-fi connectivity, enhancing service delivery to the people of the State.

The 30-year-old JB Yakubu Secretariat complex had languished without any major renovations, despite hosting many Ministries, Departments and Agencies until recently.

Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has prioritized the provision of modern office facilities for the state workforce, recognizing that a conducive environment is essential for productivity and effective service delivery.