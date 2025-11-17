Lawmaker asks who compiled genocide data in Nigeria, urges national unity

The National Assembly member representing Irepodun/Isin/Ekiti/Oke-Ero in Kwara State, Honourable Raheem Olawuyi Ajuloopin, at the weekend, wondered who coined the phrase “genocide against Christians” in Nigeria, which has recently taken over public discussion in the country.

Fielding questions from newsmen after a meeting of elders of Irepodun Local Government at the Thomas Adewumi Secondary School, Oko, the lawmaker wondered aloud: “But, come to think of it, who coined this divisive sentence that is troubling our unity in the country?”

He described it as a mere statement by those who wished to benefit from Nigeria’s disunity.

Speaking further after the gathering, convened by the founder/proprietor of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), Oko-Irese, the MP said, “This is a political statement by those who want to benefit from it.

“Who collated the data that eventually showed that Christians were, over the years, being targeted for extinction in Nigeria? Who brought up that idea?”

On the essence of the gathering, which was to propel the council area to a vantage negotiating standing during the 2027 politicking, the lawmaker explained that the meeting was called to address seeming grouses among the leaders and elders, as well as political appointees in the area, to foster development and unity.

Describing it as a family meeting, Ajuloopin said, “This is a political/family meeting. We have been able to manage our crises and are able to come out stronger.”

He admitted that there were “pockets of crises occasioned largely by misunderstanding. Everyone spoke his or her mind out; thank God, we have resolved it.”

Adding his voice to the essence of the gathering, the convener, Engineer Thomas Adewumi, explained that the development the area craves would never be achieved without unity.

“The aim of this meeting is to further unity among our people in Irepodun. We are looking for development, which can never be achieved without unity.

“We came together to bury the hatchets, and luckily, all of us have agreed to work together to achieve one goal for Irepodun. This is a successful meeting,” he added.

Also, the former commissioner for communication in the state, Raheem Adedoyin, explained that all the attendees wanted a more unified Kwara South, starting from Irepodun: “Our major focus is to make Kwara better.”

Reacting to the observation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) slogan was being chanted during the meeting, Oloriewe (as he is fondly called) said APC is all about perfection: “Once we get it right in APC, we will get it right in Irepodun.”