Leaders, stakeholders storm Ile-Ife for Ooni’s 10th coronation anniversary

• Alaafin congratulates monarch on coronation anniversary

• First Lady bags chieftaincy title

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and other eminent personalities, yesterday, converged on Ile-Ife for the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

At the epoch-making event, the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was installed by the Ooni as the Yeye Asiwaju Ile Oodua. Tinubu thanked the Ooni and people of Ile-Ife for honouring her with the traditional title, saying: “Today is not a day of long speeches. I want to thank the people of Ile-Ife and the Ooni of Ile-Ife for bestowing such honour on me.”

In his address, Adeleke noted that the last decade of Oba Ogunwusi had witnessed a dramatic revival of the tradition and culture of the Yoruba people, pointing out that the monarch had rebranded the tradition and made Yoruba a proud nation all over the world.

Meanwhile, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, has felicitated the Ooni of Ife on his 10th coronation anniversary. Alaafin, in a statement by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, yesterday, said that on behalf of other Yoruba traditional rulers, he joined indigenes of Oyo kingdom, government and people of Osun State in celebrating the monarch.

He lauded the Ooni for his sense of commitment and resilience in ruling over his people Oba Owoade reiterated that his exposure, knowledge, and charisma before ascending the position would go a long way in impacting and expanding the influence of the domain. He also said that he believes the wisdom, warmth, and friendliness of the monarch would also translate into peace and civility in the domain.