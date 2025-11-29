Local hunters can rescue Nigeria from bandit terrorists – Olu Alo

The Planter of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo Grace of Mercy Prayer Mountain Worldwide and Founder of Adamimogo FM Nigeria, Prophet Sam Olu Alo, speaks on Nigeria’s insecurity crisis, the role of religious leaders, the failures of governance, and why he believes genuine local hunters hold the key to reclaiming the nation’s farmlands and rural communities from bandits and terrorists.

In this exclusive interview, the cleric also examines Nigeria’s moral decline, proffers solutions to national unity, and outlines what must be done for sustainable development. Below are excerpts from the interview.

Local hunters have been mentioned as vital to security efforts. What is your view?

Genuine local hunters are central to rescuing Nigeria from terrorists and bandits. They have deep knowledge of the forests, the traditional skills, and the courage needed to confront these criminals. Truth be told, only authentic local hunters possess the traditional means to deal with the menace in rural areas and religious communities. I strongly urge the government, faith-based organisations, and traditional rulers to include these hunters in security operations. They should be adequately supported to complement the police and other operatives.

How can Nigeria move the hand of God concerning the challenges facing the country?

I have always advocated corporate prayers by all true men of God. Let all genuine ministers come together and cry to God for Nigeria—without denominations, without church members—just men of God with faith and unity. If we do this sincerely, something miraculous will happen within 24 hours.

Could it be that our sins brought us into this situation?

Our sins are even more than our current woes. The first major sin is the lack of truth. What we’re facing is not God’s anger but self-inflicted problems. We chase what we don’t have through ungodly means. Secondly, there is a lack of love. We neglect proper education and vocational training for our children, then complain when society becomes chaotic. Those in wealth or power want it only for themselves and their families.

The devil is also at work, using some people to promote disbelief in God. We hardly appreciate good leadership. Even when God intervenes, like in the release of kidnapped victims in Eruku, many still don’t acknowledge it.

Another issue is hypocrisy. Our leaders take oaths with the Quran or Bible but are not reminded of these truths in churches or mosques. We treat political leaders as untouchable instead of holding them accountable through truth.

Kidnapping thrives because of internal and external collaborators. Nigeria lacks proper data, surveillance infrastructure, and security record systems. These gaps make crime easier.

What is the way forward for Nigeria?

We must return to loving one another genuinely. Without love, nothing will work. Even among politicians, love is lacking. A PDP governor abandons an APC predecessor’s project, and vice versa. This hurts development.

We must be ready to sacrifice and rebuild the country. Many politicians care only about the next election. Leadership is difficult, so I don’t always blame leaders; even leading a family is a challenge, let alone a nation of over 200 million.

I recommend a regional system of government—autonomous regions forming a federation—like developed nations. This would allow multiple regional security agencies. But selfishness makes this difficult here.

We must also equip and motivate our security forces. Many have poor weapons and working conditions. While some officers have bad attitudes, better encouragement will improve service.

Leaders may have good intentions, but some appointees don’t. Heavy allocations reach governors, yet little reaches the people. Truthfulness and love can help Nigeria surpass developed nations, because God has blessed us with abundant resources.

We need proper infrastructure—power, agriculture, vocational training—and religious leaders must preach truthfully.

Many have called for the disintegration of Nigeria. What is your position?

The truth is that large nations like China, India, America, and Russia are great because of unity. Our problem is not size but attitude. We destroy faster than we build.

I support peaceful coexistence, though if Yoruba self-governance were to guarantee lasting peace, I would not oppose it. However, disintegration does not guarantee progress. Without values, even smaller units will still fail.

Do religious leaders have a role in securing the country?

Yes. Nigeria has three major faiths—traditional, Islam, and Christianity. We once lived peacefully and can do so again. Religious leaders must unite and put aside differences.

Sometimes Christians criticize us for airing Muslim programmes on Adamimogo stations. This shouldn’t happen. We must all contribute to securing the nation.

Governors should equip genuine traditional hunters. They know the forests better than anyone and can protect farms and rural communities. Traditional rulers must restore their honour.

Churches and mosques should support hunters, not discriminate against them. We must also avoid disparaging security operatives. Religious leaders must model peace, unity, and good conduct.

Alo believes Nigeria’s path to security and development lies in truth, love, unity, and practical community-based strategies. From empowering traditional hunters to fostering sincere religious cooperation and transparent governance, the cleric argues that Nigeria can reclaim its peace and prosperity if both leaders and citizens embrace responsibility and moral integrity.