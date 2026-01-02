MAAUN founder donates Abuja facility to PRNigeria Academy

MAAUN Group Founder/President, Professor Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has handed over a fully equipped facility in Abuja to the PRNigeria Academy, a major boost to media capacity building and professional training in Nigeria.

The donation was announced during an unscheduled visit by the renowned education entrepreneur to the PRNigeria Centre in Kano, where he inspected ongoing media training activities and newly completed residential facilities.

The Abuja facility will function as a strategic hub, offering modern training spaces alongside residential accommodation for Young Communication Fellows and participants in the Academy’s specialised professional programmes.

Chief Executive Officer of IMPR, Yushau Shuaib, described the endowment as an “incredible New Year gift” to the media and communication community, adding that it reinforces Gwarzo’s reputation as a transformative force in African higher education.

“He made the commitment upon realising that we did not have a residential training facility at our Abuja headquarters. We appreciate him—not only for this gesture, but for his consistent investment in education, mostly in Northern Nigeria,” Shuaib said.

IMPR Board Chairman, Dr, Sule Ya’u Sule, said the PRNigeria Academy-MAAUN Group partnership reflects “the growing role of private-sector intervention in strengthening national workforce through specialised skill acquisition and professional training.”

President of MAAUN Kano, Professor Mohammad Israr, disclosed that the university had recorded several milestones, including becoming the first institution in Northern Nigeria to secure professional corporate membership of the NIPR.

Israr described the achievement as evidence of the university’s commitment to ethical communication and professional excellence, assuring that the Mass Communication Department remains focused on producing industry-ready graduates.

In honour of Gwarzo’s 48th birthday, a public lecture in Kano, themed “AI and the Emerging Trends of Online Newspapers: Reflections on the Ethics of Journalism,” examined the influence of artificial intelligence on media practice and the need to uphold standards.

Delivering the keynote address, award-winning PRNigeria fact-checker, Mohammed Dahiru Lawal, observed that journalism is entering a hyper-realistic information era, where a growing proportion of content consumed by the public is synthetic or AI-generated.

He noted that AI-generated videos, images and audio clips are increasingly being used to spread misinformation, particularly during security crises and politically sensitive periods, sometimes amplified by news platforms operating with weak editorial control.

Chairman of the Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation, Dr. Musa Sufi, cautioned journalists against over-dependence on artificial intelligence, stressing that technology should complement—not replace—professional competence.

“AI is here to help professionals do their work better, but it cannot replace human judgment and skills,” Sufi told the well-attended gathering. “Journalists must continue to improve themselves and remain capable, even without technological tools.”

The convener, Adnan Mukhtar, said the lecture celebrated his mentor, whom he called a distinguished academic and philanthropist. “Prof Gwarzo’s investment in education and human capital development—culminating in MAAUN the establishment—is rare and exemplary,” he added.

Gwarzo was recognised as Edupreneur of the Year at the 2025 Arewa Stars Awards, while Mass Communication students of MAAUN also clinched honours at the recent Campus Journalism and Young Communicator Awards.