Makesales unveils free AI e-commerce platform for SMEs

Makesales has introduced a free AI-powered e-commerce platform aimed at helping Nigerian small and medium-scale businesses establish branded online stores without incurring platform or commission fees.

The company said the service, now open to users nationwide, provides instant access to a professional website equipped with secure payment processing and a unified dashboard for managing products, orders, and customer interactions.

In a statement announcing the launch, Founder of Makesales, Mr Femi Alabi, said the platform was built to address long-standing barriers faced by Nigerian entrepreneurs trying to sell online. According to him, many small businesses lose customers and revenue either because they cannot afford digital tools or because marketplace-style platforms push buyers towards competing sellers.

“I know how hard it is to grow a business in Nigeria,” he said. “You shouldn’t lose sales because you lack the right tools or lose customers to a crowded marketplace. With Makesales, you control your brand, your customers, and your revenue – completely free.”

The new service offers integrated AI tools designed to speed up product uploads, improve storefront presentation, and provide suggestions that strengthen online sales performance. The company said the tools help merchants sell more effectively across both social media and their dedicated online stores.

Makesales noted that unlike marketplaces that mix thousands of sellers and redirect shoppers to competing products, its platform is structured to keep the spotlight on each merchant’s brand. Users face no commission charges, product restrictions, or hidden fees, and all sales channels are handled from a single interface.

According to the company, the platform’s omnichannel features allow businesses to sell seamlessly through WhatsApp, Instagram, and their online stores, while maintaining a centralised dashboard for tracking orders, payments, and customer engagement.

A spokesperson for the company said Makesales was responding to growing demand among SMEs for affordable technology that can support business visibility and revenue growth. “Many entrepreneurs want to scale but are held back by the cost of building websites, integrating payments, or managing multiple sales channels,” the spokesperson said. “What we have built is intended to remove those barriers.”

The company added that the platform was developed specifically for the Nigerian market, factoring in local payment preferences, customer behaviour, and the realities of running a business in a challenging economic environment.