Makinde approves new monarch for Oyo community

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Prince Ashiru Oyebisi Olalere as the new Onilua of Ilua, a prominent traditional stool in Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

The approval, which ends the succession process for the revered Ilua throne, was conveyed in an official letter issued by the Oyo State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The letter, with reference number CB.141/26A Vol. III/99 and dated December 31, 2025, was signed by the Director of Chieftaincy Matters, A.M. Olajire, confirming the authenticity of the appointment and the governor’s final consent.

According to the letter, the ministry stated that it was directed to formally inform Prince Ashiru Oyebisi Olalere “with pleasure” that Governor Makinde had graciously approved his appointment as the new Onilua of Ilua in Kajola Local Government Area, with effect from October 20, 2023.

The ministry also disclosed that the appointment would be published in the Official Gazette of the Oyo State Government, in line with statutory provisions and established procedures guiding the administration of traditional institutions across the state.

The approval has been widely welcomed by indigenes of Ilua and stakeholders in Kajola Local Government, who see the emergence of the new monarch as a critical step towards strengthening traditional leadership and fostering unity within the community.

In congratulating the monarch, the state government expressed confidence that his reign would usher in peace, stability, and accelerated socio-economic development in Ilua town and its environs.

“May your reign as the new Onilua of Ilua be synonymous with peace, progress and socio-economic growth in Kajola Local Government Area,” the letter read, while also wishing the monarch a successful, impactful, and enduring reign on the throne of his forefathers.

The appointment of Prince Ashiru Oyebisi Olalere is regarded as a significant milestone in the history of Ilua, a community known for its deep-rooted cultural heritage and strong traditional values.

Sources within the community disclosed that expectations are high that the new Onilua will prioritise unity, peaceful coexistence, and collaboration with government at all levels to drive grassroots development.

With the governor’s approval now secured, attention is expected to shift to traditional rites and formal coronation activities, which will officially usher the new monarch into office.

Many residents believe that the ascension of Prince Ashiru Oyebisi Olalere to the Ilua throne will further reinforce respect for tradition, promote harmony among indigenes, and position the community for meaningful development in line with the Oyo State Government’s vision for inclusive growth.