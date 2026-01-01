Let’s join hands to build Oyo’s future, Makinde tells residents

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, called on all residents of the state to continue to cooperate with the state government, perform their civic duties and remain united so as to build the future that everyone desires for the Pacesetter State.

Makinde noted that the state government alone could not build the state, calling for continued support from residents in terms of making the state productive, lawful and peaceful in order to achieve the vision of a better and greater Oyo State.

The governor, who stated this in his New Year Broadcast, appreciated the residents of the state for their resilience, trust and support in 2025, noting that though the state and its residents were hard pressed on different fronts, they were not crushed.

He reeled out some of the achievements of the administration in the outgoing year, including the commissioning of key infrastructure projects in Ibadan and the massive progress on the 110km Ibadan Circular Road project.

He equally pointed out how the state’s commitment to moving its economy from a consumptive one to a productive economy received a major boost through the Oyo State International Agribusiness Summit and the International Tourism Summit organised in the outgoing year, adding that as a result of the government’s efforts, Oyo State enjoyed relative peace amid increased insecurity across the country.

The governor said that the outgoing year tested the resolve of the state, but the New Year would reward its preparations, as several efforts, including the preparation and signing of the 2026 Budget of Economic Expansion, have prepared the ground for the tremendous achievements and economic uplift that will be witnessed in the state in the New Year.

Governor Makinde said further: “The year 2025 was not an easy one. Across our nation, families and businesses felt economic pressure. Communities faced uncertainty. Institutions were tested. Many of us had moments when the weight of the times felt heavy.

“Yet, as we reflect on the past twelve months, one truth stands firm. We were hard pressed on every side, but we were not crushed. We were confronted by uncertainty, but we did not lose hope. We were challenged, but we were not defeated.

“This truth guided our work in government throughout the year 2025. In times of pressure, leadership must be calm, focused and principled. Despite political distractions and national uncertainty, Oyo State remained steady. Our institutions continued to function. Governance did not take a back seat. We strengthened democratic processes, upheld due process in public service, and stayed committed to transparency and accountability.

“We chose consistency over noise. Systems over shortcuts. Long-term stability over short-term praise. While the year tested us, it did not stop us from building.

“In 2025, we continued to invest in infrastructure that improves daily life and supports economic activity. The commissioning of key transport infrastructure in Ibadan was not just about movement, but about dignity, order and productivity.

“We pushed forward on the 110 km Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road as a strategic economic corridor designed to unlock growth, attract investment and create jobs for generations to come. Some people thought they could divide us by turning this developmental project into a tool to score cheap political points. But we remained resilient and focused on leading with empathy; we listened, we acted in line with what is in the best interests of the good people of Oyo State. Under pressure, we did not abandon our development agenda.”

Makinde added, “Also in the year 2025, we took decisive steps to strengthen our productive base. Through the Oyo State International Agribusiness Summit and ongoing agribusiness initiatives, we reinforced our belief that agriculture must move beyond subsistence to structured productivity. We are building systems that connect farmers to markets, processors to supply chains, and investors to opportunities.

“Our message has been clear: Oyo State is open for serious business, grounded in planning, value creation and long-term sustainability.

“In August 2025, we hosted the International Tourism Summit. This was not a jamboree. It was a statement of intent. We are repositioning tourism as a structured economic sector, one that creates jobs, supports small businesses, preserves culture and attracts global partnerships.

“The summit signalled that Oyo State is approaching tourism with clarity, planning and readiness. And we are already reaping the rewards. On the back of the summit, we are in the process of onboarding investors interested in our Focus-5 tourist sites.

“2025 marked another step in diversifying our economy and preparing our state for broader investment opportunities.”

The governor also said, “We cannot speak of progress without acknowledging the concerns our people faced during the year. There were moments of insecurity that caused fear and anxiety. There were environmental challenges that reminded us of our vulnerability. Government responded by working closely with security agencies, strengthening coordination and improving preparedness for emergencies.

“We remained committed to protecting lives, responding with compassion and maintaining law and order, even when the road was difficult.

“We were struck, but not destroyed. Beyond projects and policies, governance must touch the lives of families. In 2025, we continued to prioritise preventive healthcare, education and social wellbeing. From public health interventions to youth engagement and community order, our focus remained on protecting households and supporting everyday resilience.

“Because development must be felt, we continued to ensure that salaries for civil and public servants were paid throughout the year on the 25th of every month, and we topped it up with the 13th-month salary in December. We are determined to stay this course till the last day of our service to you, the good people of Oyo State.

“As the New Year begins, we have already prepared for what lies ahead. The signing of the 2026 Budget of Economic Expansion reflects our resolve to move forward deliberately. It signals a focus on production, infrastructure completion, investment attraction and job creation.”

Calling on the people to support the administration, Makinde said, “2025 tested our resolve. 2026 will reward our preparation. But let me say this to our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters and friends of our dear State: government alone cannot build the future we desire.

“We ask for continued cooperation, civic responsibility and unity. We ask that we keep Oyo State peaceful, lawful and productive. We ask that together, we protect what we are building, because progress is strongest when it is shared.

“As we step into a new year, let us remember this: we were hard pressed on every side, but we were not crushed. And because we were not crushed, we can rise with confidence in 2026.

“I thank you for your resilience. I thank you for your trust. I thank you for standing firm with us.

“May this new year bring renewed strength, peace and prosperity to every home in our dear State.

“Happy New Year, and God bless Oyo State.”