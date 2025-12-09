Makinde has erased corruption in civil service, says Oyo anti-graft agency

The Chairman, Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), Hon. Justice Eni Esan (rtd), announced on Tuesday that corruption in the state’s civil service has been eradicated through the agency’s efforts.

Esan stated that OYACA achieved this milestone as a result of the anti-corruption stance of the State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, and his support for maintaining a zero corruption policy since the establishment of OYACA in 2021.

She expressed this in her message on the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day (IACD), observed worldwide on Tuesday, and took the opportunity to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to working with the people of the State to sustain a corruption-free environment.

She said, “IACD is an annual event that emphasises the need to tackle corruption and its far-reaching consequences. Corruption undermines trust in institutions, hampers economic development and erodes social justice.

“This day seeks to mobilise individuals, governments and organisations to take a stand against corruption, as everyone has a role to play in uniting the world against corruption.

“It is no longer news that the government of Oyo State, led by His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde FNSE, has zero tolerance for corruption. This informed his decision to establish the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) in December 2020, while it commenced operations in April 2021 with total support from the governor, which has made Oyo achieve a zero corruption status today.”

The chairman highlighted various approaches to sensitise and engage citizens and stakeholders, including layers of civil servants, traditional rulers, students of state-owned higher institutions of learning, and corps members, to guide against financial crimes.

The theme for the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day, according to Eni Esan, is “Uniting With Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity.”

In other news, the Oyo State House of Assembly has passed a vote of confidence in the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration, commending its transparency, developmental focus, and performance across key sectors of the state’s economy.

The resolution was made during the House’s first plenary session following a six-week legislative recess, held in September at the Assembly Chambers, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan. The session was presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The vote of confidence followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, and seconded by the Chief Whip, Hon. Gbenga Oyekola. In the motion, lawmakers praised the administration for significant achievements in road infrastructure across all seven geopolitical zones of the state, improvements in healthcare and security, and an increase in the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR) from N40 billion to N102 billion annually.