We’ll continue to strengthen Oyo security, says Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reiterated that his administration will continue to strengthen the security architecture of the state to secure the lives and properties of residents.

Makinde, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Barr. Bayo Lawal, stated this on Friday at the commissioning of the Moniya Area Command Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, which was reconstructed by Akinyele Local Government.

The governor also commissioned two motorised boreholes situated at the Rehabilitation Centre for the Physically Challenged in Isabiyi Ward 6 and Akuro Community, Olorisaoko, Ward 11.

The governor maintained that the construction of the new Area Command of the Nigeria Police in Moniya is part of the government’s commitment to securing lives and property in the state. He said the government remains ready to proactively combat security challenges.

Governor Makinde highlighted that Moniya and, indeed, Akinyele Local Government are rapidly becoming a centre of attraction, with massive urban expansion driven by several major infrastructure development projects of the state government, including the ongoing Circular Road, the Ilutuntun Business District, and the Dry Port, among others.

He stated that these projects have and will continue to attract more people to the council and that the government must expand its capacity to secure the people, a development he noted was demonstrated by the construction of the Police Area Command Headquarters in Moniya.

While stating the strategic importance of the project, the governor added that the infrastructure development has boosted Akinyele Local Government’s economy, noting that robust security is required to ensure public safety and a stable environment for investment.

He said: “This project has a lot of facilities in it, which will help the officers to perform their duties effectively. This also comes with a borehole, and I want to commend the local government chairman for it.

“As a community, I want to urge us to say something when we see anything strange. In Oyo State, we have decided to really confront insecurity head-on. Most of the security agencies’ needs are regularly met, to the extent that if you see any car bearing the Nigeria Police Force logo, just know the state government donated it.

“I attend the NEC meeting on a monthly basis, and I keep interrogating at the higher level in Abuja; look, you say it is the Nigeria Police Force, but go to the states, in terms of equipment, mobility, the only thing states do not do is to buy arms and ammunition.

“The rest of the responsibilities are being done by the state governments, and we will continue to do this in Oyo State. This is because we are appreciative of what the Police Force is doing for us in terms of security.

“For this Area Command, if there are things that must be put in place beyond the ability of the local government, please escalate it to the state government.

“The contract for the road in front of this place has been awarded, and they have started working on it, and it will be completed in due course.

“In the whole of South-West, Oyo State stands as the safest; we have the statistics and records, and we are proud of the status in South-West Nigeria.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman, Akinyele Local Government, Hon Akinwole Akinleye, said the Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Moniya is meant to reposition the command to secure borders and safeguard the people of the state amid mounting insecurity across the country.

He added that the newly built area command has facilities that will enable policemen to effectively tackle security issues associated with urbanisation, as evidenced by the opening of Ilu-Tuntun Business District and the ongoing Circular Road Project in Akinyele Local Government.

While commending Governor Makinde for strengthening the state’s security architecture, he assured the people of more dividends of democracy.

Also in his remarks, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Isiaka Salahudeen, urged the residents of the state to cooperate with the government by providing useful information to the security agencies to tackle insecurity and other social vices in their communities, adding that securing the state is a responsibility for all.

He assured that the police are ready to work with other security agencies to support the government in its progress and achieve good results.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Hon Segun Olayiwola; the Chairman of Local Government Chairmen in Oyo State, Hon Sikiru Sanda and an elder statesman, Engr Julius Akinsola, lauded Governor Makinde’s initiatives on security.

They also commended Hon Akinleye for complementing the government’s efforts through the projects.

They charged the Police Force and the people of Akinyele Local Government to utilise and maintain the projects to reduce the menace of insecurity in the state.

The event was attended by the Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamorudeen Aderibigbe; the Chairman, Oyo State Community and Social Development Agency, Hon. Abideen Adeaga; traditional leaders and other top government functionaries, among other dignitaries.