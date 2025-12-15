Makinde pledges continued infrastructure delivery to boost Oyo economy

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday restated his administration’s commitment to delivering critical infrastructure that will drive economic growth and lift residents from poverty to prosperity.

Governor Makinde made the pledge during a courtesy visit to his office by a delegation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by the Continental Overseer, Pastor Adeola Mensah.

He stated that his administration has been guided by the fear of God and stressed that it will continue to serve the people with diligence and integrity until the end of his tenure.

“The government remains steadfast in fulfilling its promises, particularly in developing inner roads after connecting all the zones of the state during my first term,” Makinde said. He disclosed that contracts for the construction of road facilities within the Oluyole Industrial Estate have already been approved.

The governor called on the body of Christ to continue praying for the state and the nation, noting that spiritual support is vital for peace, progress, and development.

“Let me, on behalf of the government and the people of Oyo State, welcome you to the seat of government. We rely greatly on the prayers of our fathers of faith in Oyo State, and we urge you to continue interceding for us and for the country,” he said.

Responding to Pastor Mensah’s request for attention to roads around Oluyole Industrial Estate, Governor Makinde assured that the project would be completed without delay. “Our resources are limited, so we commit to one project at a time. We avoid abandoning projects. This road has been awarded, and we will see it through to completion,” he stated.

Pastor Mensah commended Governor Makinde for his developmental strides, conveying warm regards and prayers from the RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye. She praised the state government for its commitment to improving infrastructure across Ibadan.

“We have noticed that all over Ibadan, the roads are good, the people are blessed, and the state is thriving under your leadership,” she said.

The delegation was received alongside top government officials, including Secretary to the State Government Professor Olanike Adeyemo, Chief of Staff Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, Head of Service Mrs Olubunmi Oni, and Commissioners for Lands and Education, Hon Akin Funmilayo Williams and Hon Segun Olayiwola.

Members of the RCCG delegation included Pastor T.T. Mensah, Pastor (Mrs) Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Regional Pastors Wale Popoola and Kunmi Sodeinde, Pastor Goke Kuti, Head of Protocol Pastor Niyi Bewaji, Provincial Pastor Dr Segun Olatunji, and Elder Edward Dickson, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Tribune Titles.