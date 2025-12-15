Oyo @50: Makinde unveils logo, vows continued devt amid national challenges

As Oyo State gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary, Governor Seyi Makinde, on Monday, affirmed that the state has achieved remarkable progress despite economic and security challenges facing the nation.

The governor made the remarks during the unveiling ceremony of the official Oyo @50 logo at the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde lauded individuals and groups who have contributed to the state’s development since its creation, emphasising that his administration has pursued a combination of long-term and medium-term strategies to advance Oyo’s growth.

“Despite prevailing economic challenges, Oyo State will continue to record greater achievements in the coming years,” he said.

The governor also announced that the 32-kilometre first phase of the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road, linking Senator Abiola Ajimobi Technical University to Badeku Junction on the Ibadan–Ife Road, is expected to be commissioned by February next year, highlighting the administration’s commitment to infrastructural development.

In his address, the Chairman of the Oyo State @50 Committee, Hon. Saheed Fijabi, assured residents that the golden jubilee celebration would be inclusive, reflective, and forward-looking. He commended Governor Makinde for his compassionate leadership and political acumen, noting that the milestone is not only about celebrating longevity but also honouring leadership, legacy, and limitless possibilities.

Well-wishers at the event included the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja (represented by Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi); the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Titiloye; Minister of the Federation, Chief Onikepo Akande; and Chief Bayo Oyero. They commended Governor Makinde for his developmental achievements and pledged their continued support for his administration.

The highlight of the ceremony was the unveiling of the Oyo @50 logo, accompanied by the symbolic release of 50 golden balloons. Governor Makinde also rewarded the designer of the winning logo, Sunday Ajayi, with a cash prize of ₦1.5 million.

The Oyo @50 celebration marks the state’s half-century journey, showcasing its progress, leadership, and vision for the future.

In other news, the Oyo State Government has fixed Friday, December 19, 2025, for the conduct of its 2025 conversion examination for junior officers in the state civil service.

The Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, disclosed this in Ibadan, noting that over 250 junior officers are expected to participate in the exercise.

According to him, the examination will be held at the Simeon Adebo Staff Development Centre, Secretariat, Ibadan, and is open to eligible clerical and allied staff who have duly applied for conversion.

Adelabu listed the eligible categories as Clerical Assistants, Clerical Officers, Stores Attendants, Stores Keepers, Judiciary staff, and other allied personnel across ministries, departments, and agencies.