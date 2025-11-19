Makinde signs Oluyole FTZ JV deal

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Wednesday, said the Oluyole Free Trade Zone will become a model of excellence and innovation, creating thousands of jobs and bringing about shared prosperity to residents of the state.

Makinde stated this during the signing of the Oluyole Free Trade Zone Joint Venture Agreement between the Oyo State Government and Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited.

The governor noted that his administration has kept its eye on the ball in terms of building an open economy, which is competitive and supportive of investors, pointing out how it strengthened the ease of doing business, improved infrastructure, and created a clear pathway for private sector-led development.

Speaking at the event held at the SSG Conference Room, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Makinde, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, said the Oluyole Free Trade Zone would provide thousands of jobs, create value, and bring about a long-term economic transformation for the state.

He added that the partnership with Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited would expand and unlock the full potential of the zone for an investment ecosystem that would serve the people and expand the industrial capacity of the state.

He said: “Today marks a defining step in our drive to position Oyo State as a leading hub for industrial growth and global investment.

“The Oluyole Free Trade Zone is more than a project – it is a catalyst for jobs, value creation, and long-term economic transformation.

“Oyo State Government remains fully committed to building an economy that is open, competitive, and supportive of investors.

“We have strengthened the ease of doing business, improved infrastructure, and created a clear pathway for private sector-led development. This partnership is a testament to that commitment.

“We recognise Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited (a Consumer Goods Myanmar company) as a strategic partner with the vision, expertise, and capacity to unlock the full potential of this zone.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for an investment ecosystem that will serve our people, expand industrial capacity, and boost export-led growth.

“Today, we kick off the activation of the Oluyole Free Trade Zone, beginning with the first Quadrant named ‘CGM-Oluyole Free Trade Zone’ upon a parcel of land measuring 500 hectares. Our Joint Venture with Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited indicates our commitment to a partnership that works for all.

“We look forward to a future where the Oluyole Free Trade Zone will stand as a model of excellence, innovation, and shared prosperity.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Euro FMCG Universal Beverages, Mr Tun Tun Win, thanked Governor Makinde for the opportunity to partner with the state and for creating an enabling and friendly environment for investors and businesses to thrive.

He assured that the company would begin operations immediately, stressing that the Oluyole Free Trade Zone would create employment for domestic supply within Nigeria, facilitate the export of goods to other countries across the globe, and equally boost the revenue of the state.

Also in his remarks, the Director-General of the Oyo State Investment Public-Private Partnership Agency, Mr Tilewa Folami, commended Governor Makinde’s efforts in expanding the Oyo State economy through investors and partnerships.

He added that the project, which is around the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road corridor, will bring economic transformation and industrialisation to the state.

The event had in attendance the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Mr Williams Akin-Funmilayo; Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Musibau Babatunde; and Commissioner for Justice/Attorney General of the state, Barrister Biodun Aikomo, who was represented by Mrs G.O. Sanni.

Others were the Chairman of the Oyo State Advisory Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde; Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Commandant of the Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps, Col Olayinka Olayanju (retd); and the representatives of Euro FMCG Universal Beverages Limited, Mr Zajesh Koleti and Mr Akinlabi Apara, among others.