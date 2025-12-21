Makinde to sign 2026 appropriation bill on Monday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State is set to sign the 2026 Appropriation Bill, valued at ₦892 billion, into law on Monday, marking another milestone in the state’s fiscal planning and governance process.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday in Ibadan by the governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olarenwaju.

According to the statement, the budget signing ceremony will take place at the Executive Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

The event follows the passage of the 2026 Appropriation Bill by the Oyo State House of Assembly last week, after what lawmakers described as a thorough and meticulous consideration of the proposal.

The Assembly’s approval paved the way for the executive to formally enact the spending plan, which is expected to guide the state’s economic and developmental priorities in the coming year.

Governor Makinde had presented the 2026 budget proposal to the House of Assembly on November 24, 2025. Tagged Budget of Economic Expansion, the proposal has a total estimate of ₦891,985,074,480.79.

At the presentation, the governor said the budget was deliberately structured to consolidate the gains of previous fiscal years while positioning the state for increased productivity and inclusive economic growth.

He explained that the 2026 fiscal plan was designed to build on the foundation of stability already laid by his administration, with a focus on expanding economic opportunities, improving infrastructure, and strengthening human capital development across the state.

According to him, prudent management of resources and strategic investments would remain central to the government’s approach.

The signing ceremony is expected to attract a wide range of dignitaries from across political, judicial and traditional institutions in the state.

Those expected include the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal; the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin; and the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

Also expected are former Deputy Governors Hamid Gbadamosi, Hazeem Gbolarumi and Taofeek Arapaja; the wife of a former governor, Mutiat Ladoja; and a former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Monsurat Sunmonu.

The Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, as well as the Chairman and members of the House Committee on Appropriation, are also billed to attend.

Stakeholders expected at the event include the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the Oyo State Elders’ Council, the Chairman of the State Advisory Council, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen, labour union leaders, selected religious leaders, and traditional rulers.

The signing of the 2026 Appropriation Bill is expected to formally usher in the implementation phase of the state’s fiscal agenda for the year, providing a legal framework for government spending and development initiatives aimed at sustaining growth and improving the welfare of residents of Oyo State.