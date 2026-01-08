Makinde vows to prevent another attack on National Park

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has called for calm following an attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Makinde said his administration would leave no stone unturned to ensure that such attacks were not repeated. In a statement yesterday, the governor confirmed the criminal attack by bandits at the National Park Office, Oloka Village, which resulted in the death of five National Park Service Forest Guard Officers.

“This is a devastating loss of the lives of personnel in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. May their souls rest in peace,” Makinde said.

He added that preliminary investigations by the security agencies indicate that this was a cross-border attack carried out by bandits. He assured that security agencies were already working together to address the incident and seek the support of residents in the area to cooperate with them in their intelligence gathering.

“Let me appeal to residents of Oyo State, especially those in Oriire LGA and other LGAs along our borders, to remain calm as the security agencies have restored normalcy and deployed more personnel to the area.

“Our administration will leave no stone unturned to respond decisively to prevent a recurrence of such attacks,” Makinde said.