Makinde’s attack on Adelabu reflects panic, desperation, says aide

The SPECIAL Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Bolaji Tunji, has described the recent verbal attack on the minister and a leading All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Adebayo Adelabu, by Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as a clear indication of panic and desperation.

According to the minister’s aide, the governor has resorted to personal attacks as his political fortunes continue to dwindle in the face of a resurgent and united opposition.

In a statement yesterday, Tunji said that Makinde’s comments were characterised as the product of insecurity and fear, noting that the governor’s claims were not only baseless but also revealing of his deep anxiety over the changing political landscape in Oyo State.

“Governor Makinde’s outburst is a projection of his own insecurities. His anger is driven by the collapse of the political arithmetic that previously worked in his favour. The once-divided APC he exploited for electoral victories is now fully united, stronger, and purpose-driven.

This unity, consolidating around influential leaders such as Adelabu, Senator Teslim Folarin, and Florence Ajimobi, has dismantled the governor’s only known pathway to victory,” the statement stated.

Tunji said that Makinde’s fear had been heightened by the growing influence of Adelabu, whom the governor had previously dismissed as lacking capacity.

According to him, key allies of the governor are steadily migrating to Adelabu’s camp. Tunji further said that the governor’s political anxiety had been underpinned by lingering personal resentment, saying that Makinde has not recovered from the embarrassment of having his ministerial nominee rejected by the Presidency in favour of Adelabu.