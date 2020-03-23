Man arrested for killing wife’s lover in Ogun

A 35-year-old man, Habeeb Kasali, has been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State police command for killing a 32-year-old Bamidele Johnson. Kasali did this on the suspicion that the deceased was sleeping with his wife.

The suspect was arrested following an information received by the police at Igbesa divisional headquarters from a relation of the deceased. According to the relation, fight ensued between the suspect and the deceased at Totowu area when the suspect confronted the deceased for having an affair with his wife despite several warnings from him.



In the process, the suspect used scissors to stab the deceased severally on his chest, eye and neck as a result of which the deceased lost consciousness. He was immediately rushed to Crest Hospital at Isuti road, Egan in Lagos where he was confirmed to have been brought in dead by the doctor.

Having realized that the victim has died, the suspect took to his heels, but the DPO Igbesa divisional headquarters, Abayomi Adeniji, quickly dispatched his detectives to go after him and he was eventually arrested from where he ran to. The body of the deceased has been recovered to Ota general hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.