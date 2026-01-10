Maraba–Keffi Road: FG removes director for issuing fraudulent certificate to contractor

The Federal Government has sanctioned a senior official of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Yakubu Usman, over alleged ineptitude and connivance that led to delays in the construction of the Maraba–Keffi road and the issuance of fraudulent certificates for work that was either incomplete or not executed.

The government also issued a fresh ultimatum to the contractor handling the expressway project.

Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, had earlier announced that directors would be assigned specific projects to supervise in 2026, warning that any director found wanting would face sanctions.

During an inspection tour of the project on Friday, Umahi ordered China Harbour Engineering Company to complete and hand over the 43-kilometre road corridor by February 28, 2026. He further directed the firm to submit a detailed work programme and a written commitment to the deadline by Wednesday next week.

Visibly displeased with the slow pace of work, the minister blamed both the contractor and supervising officials for what he described as persistent negligence and misconduct.

“The problem is my staff, and today I will set an example,” Umahi said, as he ordered the immediate removal and redeployment of the project’s Controller of Works.

He accused the official of approving fraudulent certificates for work that was either incomplete or never executed, leading to improper payments.

Declaring 2026 an “action year,” the minister warned that indiscipline and negligence within the ministry would no longer be tolerated.

“Nobody will be spared. Discipline is our watchword. When action is taken, no amount of pleading will reverse it. I report directly to Mr. President,” he said.

Umahi stressed that supervising officials must strictly enforce directives, refuse certificates for non-compliance, and promptly report contractor failures.

He also ordered the immediate removal of substandard hand-moulded median caps, directing their replacement with concrete medians, as well as the installation of solar-powered streetlights along the entire corridor.

The minister made stopovers at strategic points, including the Keffi flyover, to assess progress before concluding the inspection.

Consequently, Umahi directed the Permanent Secretary of the ministry to redeploy Engr. Yakubu Usman immediately and assign a new Controller of Works to take over supervision of the project.

While announcing the removal, the minister said supervising officials have the authority to deny certificates and escalate any contractor’s non-compliance.

He stressed that the sanctions imposed would remain in force unless reversed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.