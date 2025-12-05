MASSOB decries Igbo politicians silence on Kanu’s ordeal

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described, as “worrisome,” the alleged silence and inability of political appointees in the President Bola Tinubu administration to push for the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from incarceration.

They bemoaned the Tinubu administration over the seemingly unjust sentencing of Kanu to life imprisonment.

MASSOB had earlier rejected the life imprisonment judgment, stating that it was against Ndigbo, considering that Kanu represents the interests of Ndigbo.

In a statement in Enugu, signed by the National Director of Information, Edeson Samuel, MASSOB demanded that Igbo appointees in government should use their closeness to the President to facilitate the release of Kanu.

“We know that Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu and Dave Umahi are not only closer to the President but are also his kitchen cabinet members.

“Ndigbo want to see your efforts towards the release of Kanu from Sokoto State prison because you represent Ndigbo with Igbo slots in this administration,” they said.

They argued that Igbo political appointees should borrow a leaf from Sunday Igboho, who they said was released from prison because his kinsmen urged the Tinubu administration to release him.

“Dokubo Asari, late Fredrick Fasheun got their respective freedom from the Federal Government through the interventions of their kinsmen in the government,” they said.

MASSOB, however, hailed the Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Oti and the Anglican Bishop of Oji River Diocese, Bishop Ikechukwu Egbonu, for their eloquence and bold move in visiting and encouraging Kanu in Sokoto prison.

“Your visitation has shown a concern for a brotherhood and friendship.

We encourage other Igbo leaders to emulate this brotherhood that will soon blossom into a national monument,” the group added.