Matawalle not sponsoring banditry in Zamfara, North West – Saka

A policy affairs analyst, Mr. Deyemi Saka, on Friday, took a swipe at those calling for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, over alleged complicity and sponsorship of banditry in his state and by extension, the North West geopolitical region.

Saka attributed it to the perception created about Matawalle in the media adding that the minister is committed to the safety and wellbeing of his people and Nigerians.

In a statement, he tackled Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State for politicising matters of insecurity, rather than seize the opportunity of exploiting the privilege of having a Minister of Defence from the state.

The statement reads: “I am not surprised at the campaign against Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle and call for his removal from office as the Minister of State for Defence citing complicity and sponsorship of banditry in his state and by extension, the North West geopolitical region. The reason is obvious; perception. The perception created about him in the media.

“I’ve known Dr. Bello Matawalle for a while and this formed my decision to go spend some time with him in 2022 during the Sallah festive period while he was still in office as Governor of Zamfara State. During the visit, I had a private conversation with him which revolves around banditry and how to find a lasting solution to it.

“At first hand, I saw his limitations as a governor and also saw his commitment and presence of mind in looking for other solutions. What many promote today as proof(s) of his alliance with bandits was a collective decision of all stakeholders in the state to come up with a sort of amnesty programme for willing bandits and criminal elements to drop their arms and take another shot at decency and life. This policy had the buy-in of religious leaders, traditional leaders, political leaders and heads of security agencies within the state.

“It is on record that this policy brought about recovery of arms and ammunition which were handed over to relevant security agencies. It is also on record that when the bandits and their leaders reneged on terms of the programme, it was called off by Bello Matawalle without any delay.

“He started a RUGA (Rural Grazing Area) and the project was about 70 per cent completed before leaving office. He was there-about the only public office holder who paid more than lip service to RUGA as a policy. This was a policy which many imagined will reduce conflicts, banditry and cattle rustling by over 50 per cent. Also, his role is the resolution of the Kankaraboys abduction and the recent prompt resolution of the Kebbi girls abduction speaks to his diligence and commitment to public safety and national security.”