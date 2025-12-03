Yoruba Youths urge Tinubu to disregard campaigns against Matawalle

The Yoruba Youths Council (YYC) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to disregard what it described as “sponsored campaigns of calumny” allegedly targeted at the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

In a statement, the council’s President, Comrade Eric Oluwole, said the group was concerned about attempts by unnamed actors to discredit Matawalle following the voluntary resignation of the former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, on health grounds.

Oluwole said the YYC believed the purported campaigns were being instigated by political rivals displeased with the latest developments in the federal cabinet, urging President Tinubu to remain vigilant and not allow what it termed “manufactured distractions” to interfere with national security administration.

The group commended President Tinubu for what it described as bold reforms in the nation’s security architecture, including his request to the National Assembly for constitutional amendments to enable the establishment of state police.

YYC said the reforms demonstrated a commitment to addressing insecurity across the country.

The organisation, a federation of Yoruba youth groups, stressed that national security remained one of the most sensitive sectors of governance and should be handled by individuals with “deep understanding of the intricate terrain.” It argued that this was why the President should ignore any sponsored negative narratives against Matawalle.

YYC also reacted to reports that President Tinubu is considering former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as the new Minister of Defence.

The group described a possible Musa–Matawalle leadership combination as “highly suitable” for the ministry, saying the two had previously worked effectively together during a major security operation in Sokoto State.

According to the statement, both men “relocated to Sokoto in the heat of an onslaught by the Defence Ministry to dislodge bandits,” an intervention YYC says contributed significantly to restoring relative calm in the North-West at the time.

Oluwole reaffirmed the group’s confidence in Matawalle’s contributions since assuming office, describing him as “one of the best-performing ministers in President Tinubu’s cabinet.”

He cited several achievements under the Minister of State, including progress in indigenous arms production, strengthened capacity at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), the enactment of the DICON Act 2023, advocacy for unity within northern political circles, and ongoing anti-banditry and counter-terrorism efforts aligned with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The statement recalled that a previous relocation of senior defence officials—including Matawalle and General Musa—to the Nigerian Army 8 Division in Sokoto led to notable security gains in the North-West, with several high-profile criminal elements neutralised during that period.

YYC urged President Tinubu to continue deploying “competent hands” in the fight against insecurity, saying success in that sector would significantly boost national stability and public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group concluded by reaffirming its “unwavering support” for the President’s security reforms and urging Nigerians to disregard narratives capable of undermining ongoing efforts to restore peace.