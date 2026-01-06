Mbah tasks Enugu MDAs on N870b IGR target

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has tasked the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the state government to meet the N870 billion target projected in the state’s 2026 budget, citing the unpredictability of external revenue sources like the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation, given the prevailing geo-political tensions around the globe.

Mbah gave the charge yesterday during a Holy Mass at the Government House Chapel to formally kick-start work in all government offices in the New Year.

He said that, given global developments, the state should not allow itself to be taken unawares.

Recall that Mbah recently signed a record N1.62 trillion 2026 budget, which he explained would be funded through an anticipated N870 billion IGR, N387 billion FAAC allocation, and N329 billion capital receipts.

Speaking at the Holy Mass attended by the heads and members of the three arms of government, political office holders, captains of industry, traditional rulers, among other critical stakeholders, he called on all political appointees and civil servants alike to redouble their efforts, noting that the projected IGR could come from the quality of service they render to businesses.

He stressed the need for dedication and team spirit among the state’s civil servants in 2026, describing them as the anvil of whatever the administration achieves or fails to achieve in the New Year.

In his homily, the Chaplain of the Government House Chapel, Rev. Fr. Anthony Udeh, described Governor Mbah as a servant leader earnestly dedicated to the wellbeing of his people.