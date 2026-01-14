Mbah unveils modern sanitation equipment

Riding on the crest of Enugu State’s emergence as the cleanest state and winner of the maiden Renewed Hope Model Green State Award in 2025, the State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has unveiled the state’s newest environmental cleanliness and sustainability assets, insisting that a clean city is a healthy and competitive city ready for growth.

The equipment unveiled include 10 brand new waste compactors, seven automated street sweepers, and 200 modern dumpsters. Unveiling the equipment at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu yesterday, Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, restated his administration’s commitment to sustaining Enugu’s emergence as Nigeria’s model green state in 2025.

“Today’s event is more than the unveiling of equipment; it is a clear demonstration of our administration’s commitment to building the Enugu State of the future. With the introduction of this modern equipment, we are strengthening the backbone of our environmental infrastructure and advancing a vision that places cleanliness, order.”and sustainability at the heart of our development agenda,” he said.

Mbah explained that keeping Enugu safe and clean was part of his administration’s vision to grow the state’s economy from the $4.4 billion inherited in 2023 to $30 billion by 2031.

“From the very beginning of this administration, we made a promise to create a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous Enugu. A city cannot grow if it is overwhelmed by waste. Investors will not come, tourism cannot thrive, and the health of our people cannot be guaranteed. That is why environmental reform has been a central pillar of our governance strategy to grow our economy,” he stated.