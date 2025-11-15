Mediacraft celebrates Omoike’s listing for 2025 industry changemakers awards

Mediacraft Associates, a leading integrated marketing communications and PR agency, has announced that Amina Omoike, Senior Manager and Group Head of Media Services, has been listed for the prestigious 2025 Industry Changemakers Awards.

She is being recognised as one of The Industry Top 50 Women in 2025. The grand unveiling is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Lagos.

Selected from various fields including business, entrepreneurship, IMC, sustainability, finance, tourism, culture and governance, Amina was recognised for her exceptional leadership, dedication, passion and impact in the PR/Media industry.

CEO, Mediacraft Associates, John Ehiguese said: “We are thrilled to see Omoike receive this well-deserved recognition of her strategic brilliance, hard work, and the profound impact she has made in shaping media services.

“Omoike is a quintessential media professional and a true asset to our organisation. Her commitment to excellence and creativity continues to inspire not only our team, but the wider communications community. She embodies the values of excellence we hold dear at Mediacraft.

We are incredibly proud of her and inspired by her journey,” he added. Commenting on the recognition, Amina said: “It is an honour to be included among such incredible women. This recognition is not just a personal milestone, but reflects the collective effort of the talented team at Mediacraft and our shared commitment to telling meaningful stories that make a difference.”

The distinguished Industry Changemakers Awards, powered by The Industry Women Conference (TinW), celebrates and amplifies the achievements of exceptional women who are driving progress and making a difference across the Public Relations field, among other Nigerian business landscapes.

According to the convener, Goddie Ofose, the Top 50 list was compiled by the editorial team of the newspaper, as well as select brand marketing editors.

Omoike’s nomination places her among an elite group of 49 other reputable women leaders transforming fields including business, entrepreneurship, integrated marketing communications, sustainability, finance, culture, tourism, and governance.

Omoike joined Mediacraft in 2018 and has since managed media relations for the agency’s high-profile clients including Stanbic IBTC, Interswitch, Verve, Quickteller, Olam Agri, Crown Flour Mills, RusselSmith, ICAEW, Truecaller, African Economic Research Consortium (AERC), African Society for Laboratory Medicine (ALSM), US Soy Export Council (USSEC), Flourish, Pfizer, and Sanofi.