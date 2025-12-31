Mining Marshals arrest five in Abuja over illegal mining, impersonation

The Mining Marshals have arrested five men over alleged involvement in illegal mining activities and the impersonation of a security agency. The arrests were carried out on 27 December 2025 in Kebi Mangoro, a community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following what officials described as actionable intelligence pointing to unauthorised mining operations in the area.

Those detained were identified as Muhammed Aliyu, 39; Abdulrahman Hashimu, 32; Tahir Muhammed, 43; Awaje Abduljalal, 19; and Kabiru Adamu, 38. According to the Mining Marshals, a specialised enforcement unit under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), preliminary inquiries suggest the suspects were linked to several illegal mining sites operating across parts of Abuja and neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Officials allege that the group went beyond unauthorised extraction of minerals by using a privately owned Toyota Hilux vehicle marked with the colours and insignia of the NSCDC. Investigators say the markings were intended to help the suspects pass through security checkpoints and intimidate local stakeholders, including community members and legitimate operators.

The Mining Marshals said initial interrogations indicated that some of the suspects admitted to their involvement in the activities. One individual, described as acting in a managerial capacity, reportedly told investigators that the operations were coordinated by a businessman identified as Alhaji Mohammed Dahiru Salihu, also known as Mundasa of Mundasa Global Limited, and who is currently at large.

According to the account provided to investigators, the suspect said only Mr Salihu could explain why the group allegedly operated without the licences and statutory approvals required under Nigeria’s mining laws. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to locate and question those believed to be connected to the operation.

The Mining Marshals also disclosed that, during the course of the inquiry, intelligence reports suggested that the alleged ringleader and other accomplices still at large attempted to approach the recognised mineral title holder on whose concession the arrests were made. Officials allege the move was aimed at compromising the investigation. The Mining Marshals said the incident was formally recorded and would be included as part of the evidence if charges are filed.

Although the five suspects were granted temporary bail following an application by their legal representative, Douglas Najime of Chatham Partners, the Mining Marshals said the investigation remains active.

The commander of the Mining Marshals, ACC John Onoja Attah, said the Federal Government maintains a zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining and related offences. He added that the suspects would be charged to court once investigations are concluded, in line with established procedures.