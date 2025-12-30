NSCDC nabs eight suspects over outpost attack in Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested eight suspects in connection with the attack on its outpost at Koraman Nayalli in Katsina metropolis.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, SC Buhari Hamisu, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

Hamisu said that on Sunday, a group of miscreants protested a raid that resulted in the death of a suspected drug peddler, Uzairu, alias ‘Dan’kuda’.

“The miscreants in large numbers stormed the premises of the Iutpost at Koraman Nayalli, Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, and set the building ablaze.

“During the incident, three motorcycles and other relevant properties belonging to the outpost were also burnt,” he said.

According to him, the miscreants, while carrying dangerous weapons, also visited the nearby outposts of NSCDC and that of the Police at Filin Kanada.

“The Special Response Squads from NSCDC and police controlled the situation through adequate security measures and normalcy has since been restored,” Hamisu added.

According to him, the state Commandant of NSCDC, Abbas Moriki, had ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“He further conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the outpost and constituted a 7-man committee to ensure proper investigation,” the PRO revealed.

According to Hamisu, Moriki also warned all criminals and economic saboteurs to either desist from their actions or face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC has deployed over 55,000 operatives nationwide to ensure improved security during the yuletide.

Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who ordered the deployment, said the aim is to protect critical national assets and infrastructure and to ensure the safety and security of citizens during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Prof. Audi emphasised the necessity of this deployment, saying, “Criminal-minded persons utilise festive periods to carry out their sinister and unscrupulous activities.”

In a statement by the agency’s National Spokesman, Afolabi Babawale, Audi said that security threats such as banditry, kidnapping, farmer-herder clashes, terrorism, and insurgency can be effectively addressed through credible and sustained intelligence from the public.

He directed all Zonal Commanders to oversee the Commands under their purview, while State Commandants are tasked with coordinating the Area Commands, Divisional offices, and other formations.

He added that the deployment will feature both covert and overt operations, ensuring a robust mobilisation of personnel to maximise human security.

“It is imperative for members of the public to trust and collaborate with us by providing credible and timely information. This enables us to act swiftly to prevent crime rather than be reactive,” Prof Audi noted.