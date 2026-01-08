Ministry affirms FG’s efforts to improve Nigeria’s maritime growth

Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy sector recorded a major turnaround in 2025 following far-reaching reforms introduced by the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has said.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Minister’s Special Adviser, Dr Bolaji Akinola, said that years of structural bottlenecks that constrained the growth of the sector had been dismantled under Oyetola’s leadership, positioning the marine and blue economy as a key driver of national economic diversification.

According to Akinola, the reforms, which intensified throughout 2025, restored confidence in the sector, improved operational performance and unlocked fresh opportunities for investment after decades of stagnation.

He identified the resolution of the notorious Apapa gridlock as one of the most significant breakthroughs. Akinola said the gridlock, which crippled the Lagos port corridor for over 20 years, was effectively cleared by early 2024 through sustained policy coordination, operational discipline and infrastructure optimisation.

He noted that the intervention reduced cargo dwell time, lowered logistics costs and restored the Lagos ports as efficient gateways for domestic and regional trade.

Another major milestone, he said, was Nigeria’s return to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council in 2025 after a 14-year absence. The achievement, secured through a keenly contested election, restored Nigeria’s voice in global maritime decision-making, strengthened its leadership role in Africa and renewed international confidence in its maritime governance.

Akinola also disclosed that approval was secured in 2025 for Nigeria’s first comprehensive port upgrade and modernisation programme in over five decades.

He said the development marked the end of years of reliance on obsolete port infrastructure and signalled a new era that would align Nigerian ports with global standards, attract larger vessels and enhance competitiveness.

In a related development, the ministry issued compliance certificates for the Bakassi Deep Sea Port and the Ondo Deep Sea Port to the governments of Cross River and Ondo states. Akinola said the regulatory clearance paved the way for accelerated investment, construction and eventual operations of the two ports, expanding national port capacity and strengthening regional trade links.

The Special Adviser further highlighted the establishment of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) in 2025 as the resolution of a 16-year impasse that limited access to maritime finance. With the bank now in place, he said long-term funding was expected to support shipping, port development and maritime services across the region. He also described the approval for the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) as a historic turning point.