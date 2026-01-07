Miyetti Allah laments attack on members in Plateau

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Plateau State Chapter, has expressed deep sorrow over what it described as another attack on Fulani herders in Plateau State.

MACBAN said the incident occurred around 8:00 p.m. on January 6, 2026, on the outskirts of Gero community in Jos South Local Government Area, while the victims were returning to their cattle shed.

According to the association, the victims had earlier gone to Gero community to shop, unaware that they were allegedly being trailed by attackers, who later opened fire on them.

The association said one herder, Zakariya Abdullahi, was killed during the attack, while another, Jibrin Musa, sustained critical injuries.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Tuesday, the Plateau State Chairman of MACBAN, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, lamented what he described as repeated attacks on Fulani herders in the state.

“We have recorded countless attacks and killings in 2025,” Babayo said.

“This is one of the many instances where our herders would be gruesomely killed and cattle shot. Two weeks ago, five Fulani herders were attacked at Conoil along Bukuru Expressway and critically injured by Berom Terrorists who have been trained to be targeting Fulani herders wherever in the state.

“In December alone, herders in Plateau have experienced countless attacks, cattle rustling, and shooting resulting in the death of herders and their cattle. We have reported the incident to security agencies including Operation Enduring Peace, DSS, and the Police.

“We are not unaware of the efforts of security agencies to maintain peace in Plateau state generally, and we will continue to support such efforts despite resistance by criminal elements.”

MACBAN called on security agencies to intensify efforts to arrest those responsible for the attacks.

“Despite these repeated attacks, we are calling on our members to remain calm and allow security forces to carry out their investigation and the arrest of the perpetrators. We urge all members to remain law-abiding and never take laws into ensure their hands,” the statement added.