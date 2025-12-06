MPAC slams Nigeria High Commission for using only RCCG venues for UK passport exercise

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) has criticised the Nigeria High Commission in London for selecting what it says are exclusively Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)–affiliated venues for the December 2025 Passport Intervention Exercise across the United Kingdom.

In a statement issued on Saturday, MPAC Executive Chairman Disu Kamor said the organisation reviewed the list released by the High Commission and found that all seven host cities will use facilities owned by, linked to, or originally established by RCCG—even in cases where the church’s name no longer appears on the building.

MPAC described the arrangement as “deeply troubling” and inappropriate for a highly diverse Nigerian diaspora comprising Muslims, Christians from various denominations, and non-religious citizens. The group stressed that the High Commission has a constitutional obligation to maintain religious neutrality in the delivery of essential public services.

According to MPAC, the uniformity in the venue choices “cannot be explained away as coincidence,” raising concerns about a possible alignment—deliberate or otherwise—between a government office and a single religious denomination.

“This is unfair to Nigerians who may be uncomfortable entering a worship space of another faith in order to obtain a basic government service,” the organisation said.

MPAC called on the High Commission to immediately replace the controversial locations with neutral, non-religious venues such as civic centres, council buildings, school halls or community centres. It also urged officials to develop transparent venue-selection policies and consult more widely with Nigerian community organisations in the UK.

The group warned that perceived religious bias in government operations could damage public trust and heighten divisions within the diaspora. MPAC reiterated its commitment to promoting fairness, equity and inclusivity in public service delivery for all Nigerians abroad.

“National institutions must reflect the nation, not a denomination,” Kamor stated.