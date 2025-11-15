Trust God for your survival, Adeboye urges Nigerians

The General Overseer, The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has assured every Nigerian that trusts in the true and living God that no matter the state of the economy, he or she would not be moved.

Adeboye stated this while speaking on the theme, ‘From Waiting to Winning’ during the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-Metta, Lagos.

He prayed for singles, matured singles (male/female), waiting mothers, expectant mothers and their families. He also assured that God by His power has the prerogative to fast-forward anything, explaining that what is meant to happen in future can be made to happen now by Him.

Adeboye, however, urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of patience, and not to run ahead of God, because He is never too late. Quoting from the scriptures, he admonished those privileged to have been promised one thing or the other by God to patiently wait for Him, as He will never fail.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer (Administration), who doubles as the Pastor in charge of Region, Dele Balogun, called on Nigerians to shun evil ways including corruption, kidnapping and ungodly practices.

“My further counsel to every Nigerian is: Do away with pretense and hypocrisy because God does not look at the face and mere action but the heart.

“I admonish Nigerians to believe in God, trust Him and He will show up for them. Our waiting time is over in this nation, “ he said.