MPAC urges govt, others to adopt Imam Abubakar’s model of peaceful coexistence

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC), Nigeria, has called on religious leaders, educators, media organisations and policymakers to uphold and promote the legacy of the late Imam Abdullahi Abubakar as a national model for peaceful coexistence and nation-building.

Imam Abubakar, a Plateau State cleric, was widely celebrated for saving more than 300 lives during the 2018 communal violence in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

He gained national and international recognition after sheltering hundreds of Christians fleeing deadly attacks at the height of the crisis.

At great personal risk, the cleric opened his mosque and private residence to displaced victims, protecting them for several weeks until the violence subsided.

His actions earned him Nigeria’s Humanitarian of the Year Award in 2019.

In a statement issued at the weekend, MPAC described the late imam as a national hero whose life exemplified courage, compassion and moral leadership.

The organisation said his actions were deeply rooted in Islamic teachings that emphasise the sanctity of human life, justice and mercy.

Reacting to the cleric’s heroism, MPAC Executive Chairman, Alhaji Disu Kamor, said Imam Abubakar’s conduct reflected a longstanding Islamic tradition of protecting the innocent, regardless of faith or background.

“Only those unfamiliar with the moral and historical traditions of Islam would be surprised by such a noble deed. Imam Abdullahi Abubakar stood firmly within a lineage of Muslim exemplars who placed humanity above hostility and conscience above conflict,” Kamor said.

MPAC also drew parallels between the late imam’s actions and historic acts of religious tolerance, including the protection of Christians by 19th-century Algerian leader, Amir Abd al-Qadir, in Damascus, and the Prophet Muhammad’s forgiveness of his former persecutors in Makkah.

“As the nation mourns his passing, we call on religious leaders, educators, media organisations and policymakers to uphold and promote Imam Abubakar’s legacy as a model of peaceful coexistence and nation-building,” the statement added.