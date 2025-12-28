MTN Nigeria gifts couple N2m at Surprise ‘Yello Wedding’ in Enugu

The newlywed couple, Uche and Doris Anugwom receiving N2m surprising y’ello wedding gift from MTN in Enugu on Saturday

The newlywed couple, Uche and Doris Anugwom receiving N2m surprising y’ello wedding gift from MTN in Enugu on Saturday

MTN Nigeria, as part of its nationwide YelloTide festive campaign, has presented a N2 million gift to a newlywed couple, Mr and Mrs Uchechukwu Anugwo.

The organisation presented the gift during a surprise Yello Wedding activation held at the Community Primary School, Ugwuaji, Enugu South Council Area of Enugu State on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the YelloTide campaign was launched by MTN earlier in November with a three‑phase celebration aimed at spreading joy, kindness and connection across Nigeria during the 2025 festive season.

The initiative includes community engagements, surprise giveaways and social experiences designed to foster togetherness and create memorable moments for Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, Mr Tobe Okigbo, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer (CCSSO), MTN Nigeria, said the gesture reflected the company’s commitment to impacting people’s lives and reinforcing connection, which is the core value of the telecom operator.

“It is MTN. We impact people’s lives, support and surprise them. We ensure connection between people, that’s what we do.

“So what we have done today is to support and recognise the connection between this couple, which is essentially what we do,” he said.

He explained that they were chosen randomly, as there was no criteria for selecting them, adding that “They did not know this was going to happen.”

Responding, Mr Anugwo, an Assistant Superintendent, Federal Fire Service, Enugu, said he and his wife, Igwedima Doris, were overwhelmed by the surprise.

Thanking MTN Nigeria for their kind gesture, Anugwo described the gift as “divine,” as he never expected such a blessing upon receiving the MTN message.

“I and my newlywed wife are impressed with what MTN did,” he said.