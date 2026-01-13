MultiChoice announces leadership transition, appoints Omotosho as CEO Nigeria

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced a change in its top leadership, with Chief Executive Officer John Ugbe set to retire and Kemi Omotosho appointed to succeed him as Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria, effective January 2026.

The company said the transition follows a structured succession process designed to ensure continuity in leadership and operations.

Ugbe is stepping down after nearly 15 years in the role, a period during which MultiChoice Nigeria navigated shifts in consumer behaviour, technology and regulation within the pay-TV and broader media industry.

During his tenure, Ugbe oversaw efforts to strengthen the company’s operational framework and position the business to respond to changing market conditions. MultiChoice described his exit as a planned retirement rather than a sudden departure.

Omotosho joins the role with more than two decades of leadership experience spanning media, telecommunications and digital services across Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan African markets.

Within the MultiChoice Group, she has previously served as Executive Head of Customer Value Management in Nigeria and later as Group Executive Head of Customer Value Management for Rest of Africa, a role that involved oversight across more than 50 markets.

She most recently held the position of Regional Director for Southern Africa, where she had full profit and loss responsibility for operations covering seven countries. In her new role, Omotosho will be responsible for overseeing MultiChoice Nigeria’s strategy, day-to-day operations and engagement with regulators, partners and other stakeholders.

Speaking on her appointment, Omotosho said, “It is a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of MultiChoice Nigeria at this important moment.

Nigeria remains one of the Group’s most strategic and dynamic markets. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our relationship with consumers, champion local storytelling and the creative economy as well build a future-ready organisation that delivers sustainable value.”

MultiChoice said the handover between Ugbe and Omotosho would take place in an orderly manner ahead of the January 2026 effective date, allowing for knowledge transfer and operational stability as the company continues its activities in the Nigerian market.