N-HYPPADEC seeks stronger ties with Taraba govt to address community challenges

GOV. AGBU KEFAS CONVENES TARABA POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING, HINT AT POSSIBLE DEFECTION TO APC By Hassan Garba The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas

GOV. AGBU KEFAS CONVENES TARABA POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING, HINT AT POSSIBLE DEFECTION TO APC By Hassan Garba The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas

The National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) has called for stronger collaboration with the Taraba State Government to tackle environmental and socio-economic challenges in power-producing communities.

The appeal was made on Thursday by the Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, during a courtesy visit to Governor Agbu Kefas in Jalingo.

Yelwa reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to sustainable development in Taraba State, explaining that the visit was part of a familiarisation tour of newly admitted member states following their inclusion in N-HYPPADEC in June 2023 by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the expansion was aimed at recognising the long-standing environmental and social burdens borne by communities hosting hydroelectric facilities.

He listed Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, and Nasarawa as the newly admitted states, adding that the Commission was established to address ecological degradation, flooding, erosion, displacement, and livelihood disruptions associated with hydroelectric dam operations, while promoting sustainable development in affected areas.

Describing Taraba as strategically important to Nigeria’s energy future, Yelwa said the state hosts the Kashimbila Hydropower Plant and lies within the Mambilla Plateau hydropower corridor.

“Since 2024, N-HYPPADEC has executed several projects in Taraba, including the establishment of a state office in Jalingo, installation of 34 solar-powered streetlights in riverine communities and the state capital, and construction of 15 solar-powered boreholes to improve access to clean water,” he said.

He added that other interventions include the distribution of 32 power tiller machines to farming cooperatives, provision of two flying boats along the Lau–Karim Lamido and Ibi–Wukari axes to enhance emergency response and mobility, and desilting of blocked drainages and culverts covering about 40,000 linear metres across several local government areas to mitigate flooding.

Yelwa also noted that the Commission supplied and installed transformers in parts of Jalingo and supported education by paying NECO external examination fees for students from power-producing communities.

While acknowledging the progress recorded, he stressed the need for deeper collaboration with the state government, particularly in flood control, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

He also sought the governor’s guidance on identifying suitable locations for N-HYPPADEC area offices in communities directly impacted by hydroelectric activities.

In his response, Governor Kefas welcomed the N-HYPPADEC delegation and pledged the full support of the Taraba State Government to enable the Commission to effectively carry out its mandate in the state.