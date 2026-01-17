Taraba alerts public to fraudsters impersonating govt officials

GOV. AGBU KEFAS CONVENES TARABA POLITICAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING, HINT AT POSSIBLE DEFECTION TO APC By Hassan Garba The Governor of Taraba State, Dr. Agbu Kefas

The Taraba State Government has issued a fresh warning to the public over the activities of an alleged fraudster impersonating a government official to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public.

In a public disclaimer released at the weekend, the government cautioned residents against an individual identified as “Yeriman Kente,” who is alleged to be falsely claiming to be a Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Agbu Kefas.

According to the statement, the impostor has been fraudulently soliciting money from members of the public under the guise of facilitating appointments into the Taraba State Civil Service, particularly the position of Permanent Secretary.

The government firmly denied any association with the individual, stressing that he is neither known nor authorised by the governor nor by any office of the state government.

It further clarified that appointments into the state civil service are not secured through the payment of money, influence, or the use of intermediaries.

The disclaimer revealed that the suspect allegedly operates with the phone numbers 08134543621 and 08086776306, and uses OPay accounts numbered 8134543621 and 7057225275, registered in the name Yerima Haruna.

“Despite several earlier warnings issued to the public, the government noted that the individual has continued his alleged fraudulent activity unabated,” the statement said.

Residents were therefore advised to disregard, avoid, and immediately report any contact or transaction involving the suspect, the listed phone numbers, or bank accounts to relevant security agencies.

The statement, signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and Special Duties, Josiah Sabo Kente, also emphasised that no one has been authorised to use his name, office, or position to solicit funds or defraud members of the public.