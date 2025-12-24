N100b lawsuit: Kailani retracts remarks on Aliko Dangote, issues apology

Professor Kailani Mohammed has publicly retracted comments he made about Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote and tendered an unreserved apology following legal action threatened against him over the remarks.

The apology follows an interview aired on Trust TV’s Daily Politics programme, during which Prof. Kailani questioned aspects of Mr Dangote’s early business dealings.

The comments prompted Mr Dangote’s legal representatives to write to the academic, demanding clarifications and warning of possible court action.

Speaking after the development, Prof. Kailani confirmed that lawyers acting for Mr Dangote had contacted him after the interview.

The presenter also questioned Prof. Kailani for confirmation of the notice.

“After the interview, he asked his lawyers to write to you to make some clarifications or risk going to court, and then he’s also asking for N100 billion in damages. He specifically made reference to what you said,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a carefully worded statement, Prof. Kailani expressed regret over the fallout from his remarks, stressing that legal confrontation had never been his intention.

“I’m concerned about the developments that have followed my recent interview on this station, and I sincerely regret that my comments have led to misunderstanding and to a situation where legal action is being contemplated. That was never my intention,” he said.

He added that his statements may have been interpreted in ways he did not anticipate.

“To the extent that any part of my comments might have been misconstrued or may have caused distress or discomfort, I deeply regret that,” Prof. Kailani stated.

The dispute includes a demand for damages put at ₦100 billion, a figure referenced directly in exchanges following the interview.

Addressing the issue, Prof. Kailani said the matter had taken on a legal dimension beyond his original remarks.

“The issue of the money – you said about 100 billion. Yes, we are operating under English laws,” he said, indicating awareness of the legal framework being invoked.

Prof. Kailani went on to formally withdraw the comments made during the programme.

“The statement is hereby, as I said earlier, retracted, and an unreserved apology is hereby tendered,” he said.

He also pledged to be more cautious in future public engagements.

“Going forward, I commit to exercising greater care in my public communications and to promoting constructive engagement based on mutual respect,” he added.

Mr Dangote, Africa’s richest businessman, heads the Dangote Group, with interests spanning cement, sugar, salt and petroleum refining. His business activities, particularly the operations of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, have placed him at the centre of national economic discussions in recent months.

The legal team of Dangote has yet to respond to the apology tendered by Prof. Kalaini as of press time.