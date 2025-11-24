N5b suit: We advance economic rights, not anti-government criticism, SERAP tells court

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Maitama, on Monday adjourned to February 19 for the adoption of final written addresses in a N5 billion defamation suit filed against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The suit, marked FCT/HC/CV/4547/24, was instituted by Sera John and Gabriel Ogundele, both officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

At the resumed hearing, the 2nd defendant, a Deputy Director of SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, opened the defence after the court granted a housekeeping application allowing an amendment to processes earlier filed.

Testifying as PW2, Oluwadare adopted his statement on oath and offered further explanations on SERAP’s mandate and the circumstances surrounding the alleged invasion of the organisation’s Abuja office.

He told the court that SERAP is a duly registered non-governmental organisation committed to promoting transparency, accountability, and social justice.

He rejected claims that the organisation exists to criticise the government, stressing that its work focuses on protecting human and socio-economic rights in the public interest.

Oluwadare noted that harassment and intimidation of civil society groups undermine SERAP’s ability to hold public institutions accountable. He also confirmed that the organisation receives both local and international donor support.

Under cross-examination, he maintained his earlier testimony that DSS operatives were seen at SERAP’s premises on the day of the incident, which prompted the organisation’s public alerts.

According to him, several staff members, including a front-desk officer, a security guard, and a lawyer, reported the presence of the officials.

While acknowledging that no staff member was assaulted and no doors were forcefully opened, he insisted that the manner of entry and the use of unmarked vehicles caused concern and justified SERAP’s public statements.

He also told the court that the organisation has CCTV footage of the incident, adding that the tweets issued reflected the seriousness of what staff observed.

Following cross-examination, counsel to the claimants, Oluwagmileke Kehinde, informed the court that both parties had come to the end of the trial and requested a date for adoption of final written addresses.

Justice Halilu subsequently adjourned to February 19 for the filing and adoption of the final written addresses.

The defendants in the suit are SERAP and its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.