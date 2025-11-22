Police, DSS arrest gun fixer, food, fuel suppliers to bandits in Kwara

Aftermath of the last Tuesday bandit attack on church worshippers in Eruku area of Ekiti local government, Kwara State, security agencies in the state have arrested a man from Makurdi, Benue State alleged to be fixing guns for bandits in the state.

They have also arrested many suspects linked to supplying foods, drugs, and general sustenance to bandits in their hideouts.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Adekimi Ojo, disclosed this to newsmen at the state’s police command on the outcome of the earlier State Security Council meeting at the Government House, Ilorin.

The police chief hinted that the Security Council meeting noted with dismay the damaging impacts of social media on the country’s fight against insurgence, especially when reporting security matters.

It, however, commended the Military, Police, and the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for new deployments in the state which he said were in line with the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ojo commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, who few days ago deployed four different tactical teams that included Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Intervention Squad (SIS), and Special Tactical Squads (STS) to neutralise further threats in Kwara.

Ojo disclosed that the council meeting “harvested insights from the security commanders on recent happenings and field intelligence in the aftermath of the Eruku incident, including efforts of the security agencies to track down the perpetrators and rescue the victims.

“The meeting also commended heightened security deployments, especially air interdictions, which have dislodged the kidnappers from their former hideouts, especially in Ifelodun. It calls for continuous air bombardment of areas identified as criminal hideouts.

“The Police and DSS reported several arrests of food and fuel suppliers linked to the criminals as well as a man from Makurdi who confessed to fixing weapons for the kidnappers.

“The meeting commended the government’s strategic security decision on schools in parts of the state.

“As security agencies work for safe returns of the girls, the council calls for continuous vigilance and early reporting of any suspicious movement in any parts of the state,” he stated.

Ojo hinted further that “the meeting approved joint patrols of security forces in different parts of the state especially as the Yuletide approaches. It recommended heightened security measures around vulnerable spots.

“The meeting observed the damaging impacts of social media in the country’s fight against violent non-state actors.

It expresses concern with how security information is disseminated, including demand for ransom and amplification of information that exposes citizens to more danger. For public safety, it calls for caution in the exercise of freedom of expression.

“The meeting urged citizens to avoid night farming and social activities that expose them to any harm. It urged citizens for prompt report of suspicious movements of any kind to the security agencies, government agencies, and traditional rulers.

“The meeting observed a minute of silence for the victims of the Eruku CAC attack and again commiserated with their families and the larger community,” he stressed.

It is recalled that the Security Council meeting discusses different security developments within the state and its borders.