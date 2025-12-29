NAF strikes IED hub, neutralises many bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted two high-impact precision Air Interdiction (AI) missions on December 28, 2025, at Turba Hill and Kachalla Dogo Sule’s Camp, both in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, neutralising several bandits.

NAF air assets were deployed against the bandits’ enclaves based on credible, multiple-source intelligence.

The Service’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said in a statement on Monday that the AI mission at Kachalla Dogo Sule’s Camp, a notorious bandit stronghold, was identified as a key Improvised Explosive Device (IED) manufacturing and operational hub.

Ejodame said intelligence had linked the camp to the planning and execution of recent IED attacks along the Dan Sadau–Magami axis.

“The precision strike successfully engaged multiple active structures within the enclave, triggering intense fires that destroyed the facilities and neutralised several bandits, effectively crippling the group’s IED production and deployment capability.”

He said the other strike targeted Turba Hill, a confirmed bandit hideout, which persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance revealed significant human activity and an operational zinc-roofed structure assessed to be central to the enclave’s activities.

According to him, following identification, the target was engaged with precision, resulting in a direct hit.

He added that post-strike battle damage assessment confirmed the destruction of the structure and the neutralisation of several bandits.

Ejodame said those decisive air strikes represented a significant degradation of bandit networks operating in Zamfara State, particularly their capacity to manufacture and employ improvised explosive devices.

The missions were conducted under the auspices of the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma, Sector 2, as part of a sustained offensive against armed banditry in Zamfara State.

Ejodame said the operations reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment, working in close coordination with other components of OPFY, to deny criminal elements safe havens, degrade their combat effectiveness, and support ongoing joint efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the North-West and the nation at large.

Two weeks ago (December 14, 2025), NAF executed a similar precision air interdiction (AI) mission at Dabar Masara, a known terrorist enclave in the Southern Tumbuns–Lake Islands axis, destroying key logistics and neutralising several terrorists.

That operation was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist networks and degrade their operational capabilities.

NAF spokesperson explained that the strike followed credible intelligence indicating the presence of a terrorist workshop and sustained movement of armed elements within the area.