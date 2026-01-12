NARD postpones planned strike by two weeks as VP Shettima intervenes

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its planned nationwide strike for two weeks.

The suspension followed a direct presidential intervention led the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, and firm commitments from critical stakeholders.

In a communiqué signed by the Secretary-General of NARD, Dr Shuaibu Ibrahim, after a virtual emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday, to review the status of the association’s demands and assess progress made through sustained engagements with relevant stakeholders, the doctors noted that the NEC unanimously resolved to suspend the resumption of Total Comprehensive and Indefinite Strike (TICS 2.0).

It added that the proposed suspension was strategic and conditional, allowing room for an objective review of tangible progress at the next NEC meeting, commencing January 25, 2026.

NARD expressed confidence that the timely intervention of the Vice President would culminate in a lasting resolution of the protracted challenges confronting Nigeria’s health sector, emphasising that it would continue to push for immediate resumption and timely conclusion of negotiations.

The association disclosed that the report of the earlier committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare on five disengaged resident doctors of the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Lokoja, had been implemented, adding that a new reconciliation committee comprising CCMDs, FMOH and NARD had been established to ensure that all its members remain in FTH Lokoja and to broker lasting peace between ARD FTH Lokoja and MDCAN FTH Lokoja, fostering harmony among parties.

NARD noted that verified lists of the outstanding 25/35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) arrears have been forwarded to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).