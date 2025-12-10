Nasarawa Assembly suspends LG boss for three months

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has suspended the Chairman of Lafia Local Council, Mohammad Haliru-Arabo, for three months over his involvement in the impeachment of the Council’s Speaker.

Speaker Danladi Jatau made the pronouncement after the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim-Abubakar, moved a motion under matters of public importance to that effect during their proceedings in Lafia, yesterday.

Jatau explained that the suspension would pave the way for a neutral investigation into the matter, bring peace and harmony to the council area and the state at large.

He directed the Deputy Council Chairman, Uba Arikiya, to take charge pending the conclusion of the investigation into the matter.

The Speaker then directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the resolution to Governor Abdullahi Sule as the chief security officer of the state.

In a related development, A Bill for a Law to Provide for the Repeal and Re-enact Harmonisation and Administration of all Revenue in Nasarawa State and other Purposes Connected Therewith scaled first reading.

The Speaker, thereafter, slated December 16 for the second reading.

Earlier, the Majority Leader, Suleiman Yakubu Azara, moved a motion for the bill to scale first reading.

The Minority Leader, Luka Iliya Zhekaba, seconded the motion before the House unanimously passed the bill for second reading.